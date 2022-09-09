Osun Pledges to Collaborate with NYSC – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday pledged to create strong ties between government and the National Youth Service Corps to achieve more successes in the area of cultural promotion.

The Supervising Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Olalekan Badmus, made the pledge on behalf of the State government in Osogbo during a courtesy visit paid on him by the new State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Osun State Chapter, Mrs. Olayinka Abdulwahab and the management of the agency.

He noted that both the state government and NYSC have been working together to promote Yoruba Culture from the time immemorial in order to foster unity among serving corp members.

Badmus also acknowledged that Governor Oyetola loves culture, hence the setting aside of a day to celebrate “Isese Festival” every year. He said he was delighted to receive NYSC State Coordinator while pledging that he will do everything…