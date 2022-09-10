Bauchi Police Arrest 1,460 Suspects, Rescue 55 Kidnapped Victims – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 1,460 suspects in connection with various crimes committed within and outside the state from November 2021 to date.

The Commissioner for Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, who resumed duty on November 29, 2021, disclosed this yesterday during the launch of the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) sensitisation campaigns for the North-east sub-region held at Command Guest Inn, Bauchi.

Sanda said since his assumption of duty as the 43rd Commissioner of Police, the Command has recorded 722 cases and rescued 55 kidnapped victims from their captors.

According to Sanda, exhibits recovered from the kidnappers within the period under review include five AK-47 rifles, 145 live ammunition, 20 local revolver-made guns, 10 dane guns, 20 cartridges and 45 machetes.

Other exhibits recovered include one AK-47 rifle, two assault rifles, eight live ammunition, one pistol revolver with five rounds of…