Court Extends Order Stopping NBC from Shutting down 53 Broadcast Stations – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Federal High Court in Lagos has extended the order stopping President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licences of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licences.

Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) had on August 29, 2022, granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). The order was granted pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

When the case came up before the Court for hearing yesterday, Justice Daniel Emeka Osiagor extended the order of interim injunction pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice and adjourned the case to October 26, 2022, for hearing of the originating summons.

