Ex-NDLEA Officer Drags Agency, Chairman, Others to Court over Alleged Unlawful Dismissal – THISDAYLIVE

* Accuses colleagues of corrupt practices

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former member of staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Williams Olanrewaju, has dragged the anti-drug agency and four others before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja, over his alleged unlawful dismissal from office.

Olanrewaju, in the suit marked: NICN/ABJ/248/2022, tied his alleged unlawful dismissal to his opposition to alleged corrupt practices of some of his colleagues at the Special Enforcement Team/Sensitive Investigative Unit (SET/SIU), Lagos, where he had worked between February 2016 and October 2019.

The suit filed on August 15, 2022, has Chairman, NDLEA, the agency, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, Zirangey Drambi, Assistant Commander of Narcotic, Samuel Abarogu, and Assistant Commander of Narcotic, Taupyen Sunday, as the first to fifth respondents respectively.

The claimant disclosed that he joined the agency in 2011…