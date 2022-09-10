Expert Makes Case for Young People Living With HIV   – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran

A medical expert, Amaka Momah-Haruna, has made case for young people living with Human Immunodeficiency Viruses HIV and their right and inclusion in the society.

Momah-Haruna, author of a new book titled “Generation Z: conversation with young people living with HIV”, lamented the high rate of suicide attempts among young people living with the disease.

Speaking during the book’s presentation in Abuja, Momah-Haruna explained that she was deeply inspired to write the book in order to share the underrepresented experiences of adolescents people living with HIV.

In interviews with around ten of the young individuals living with HIV, she claimed to have learned that the majority of them caught the infection when they were very young.

She also noted that eight of the ten young people made suicide attempts.

She urged the Federal Government (FG) to put in place institutions to ensure persons living with HIV can function…