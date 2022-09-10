FG Inaugurates N274m TETFUND Projects in FCE Obudu 





John Omo-Izirein



The federal government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has inaugurated projects worth over N274,000 000 at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Obudu.

The projects include a Science Complex comprising six laboratories, one auditorium, 29 offices, a gym hall as well as a storey building comprising four classroom blocks and 10 offices.

Inaugurating the projects located at the main campus of the college yesterday, the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, commended the management of the institution for the judicious use of resources as exemplified in the timely completion of the projects.

Jedy-Agba, who said that aside from giving face-lift to the institution, the projects will enhance teaching and learning amongst staff and students, urged the institution to maintain the projects appropriately to inspire the government to do more.

The minister said that the feat was a testament to the commitment of President…





Source: Thisday Newspaper