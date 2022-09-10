Happy Birthday, Callista Azogu – THISDAYLIVE

In an atmosphere of conviviality, camaraderie and love, family, friends, colleagues and teeming admirers turned out in their numbers to celebrate a trailblazer and an Amazon, Mrs Callista Azogu.

The celebration started with a well- attended Mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja with six Reverend Fathers to mark the 60th birthday and retirement of Mrs. Azogu, from oil giant, AGIP. In the homily by the Reverend Father in honour of the chief celebrant, glowing tributes were paid to Nigeria’s first woman to attain the position of General Manager, Human Resource and Organization, at Agip.

At the reception that followed immediately at the Event Center of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, more personalities joyfully thronged the venue to mark this epochal event. Colleagues, family and friends saluted her administrative sagacity, economic viscosity, intellectual firepower, infectious humility, and bounteous business acumen and…