I’m Bitter Katsina Varsity Lecturers Joined ASUU Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed dismay that lecturers of the state-owned Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU) joined the prolonged industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The governor said his administration was adequately funding the university, with prompt payment of lecturers’ salaries as well as providing infrastructure and the enabling environment for academic activities to thrive in the institution.

Masari, who spoke while addressing former members of the state House of Assembly at the Government House, said he was bitter that the lecturers joined the strike despite the government’s efforts of revamping and sustaining the varsity.

He said some state governments have stopped paying the striking lecturers and were threatening to sack them but his administration is paying them every month in spite of the meager resources accrued to the state.

