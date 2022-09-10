I’m Not Aware of My Appointment as PDP Govs Forum Chair  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says PDP-GF chair not for him

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said he is not aware of his reported appointment as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum.

The appointment of Makinde to head the PDP came about after the Wednesday meeting of the main opposition party’s Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja and a meeting of the National caucus the following day also in Abuja. Ceding the chairmanship position of the Governors Forum to the South was part of the frantic efforts being made by the PDP leadership to seal the widening cracks in the party.

But Governor Makinde Friday claimed ignorance of his appointment, saying that he was not informed by the party’s national leadership and that he got to know about it in the social media.

Makinde, who was in Abia to inaugurate two road projects built by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, his political ally, denied being appointed to head the PDP…