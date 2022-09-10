In Inaugural Address, King Charles III Pays Tribute to ‘Darling Mama’ – THISDAYLIVE

Charles Ajunwa

King Charles III yesterday formally addressed Britons and the Commonwealth for the first time as King, in a pre-recorded address from Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room.

Guns fired, bells tolled and mourning crowds greeted the new King as he led Britain into an uncertain new era.

In his speech, he paid a moving tribute to his mother’s “life well lived” and vowed to renew her “promise of lifelong service.”

Charles also gave a nod to his own children, announcing that Prince William would take on his former title as the Prince of Wales and expressed his love “for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The new King said on her late mother: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen — my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for…