Kema Chikwe Laments Learning Conditions of Children – THISDAYLIVE

As the world celebrates the International Literacy Day, former Minister of Aviation in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, has declared that the government at all levels need to focus more on the learning conditions of Nigerians.

In her message on the occasion of the International Literacy Day, she advocated for the closure of schools that do not fulfill the stipulated standards of physical structures, hygiene standards, tutelage from qualified personnel, safety that allows for focus and other key aspects.

The former minister said, “My heart goes out to children who do not have the privilege of access to education and those who go to school under unbearable conditions due to poverty and environmental factors. This year, the theme is ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’.

According to her, “Individual human, intellectual and social development depend solely on the exposure offered by educational facilities….