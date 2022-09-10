 Sanwo-Olu Charges Newly Appointed Perm Secs on Improved Service Delivery – THISDAYLIVE

John Omo-Izirein



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the need to scale up efficiency and reposition the wheel of governance for improved service delivery led to his approval of the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State civil service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries took the oath yesterday at a ceremony held at Banquet Hall in the State House, Alausa, and presided over by the governor. The swearing-in followed weeks of rigorous screenings of 54 candidates shortlisted for the positions.

Besides, the governor appointed a five-member Standing Tribunal of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters led by retired Justice O. A Dabiri, just as he reassigned some serving Permanent Secretaries for improvement in their discharge of duties.

Sanwo-Olu said the 11 appointees were picked from a pool of eligible public officers interviewed based on their “exceptional” performance and track record in their respective areas…