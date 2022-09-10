SURCON Threatens to File Contempt Charge against Lagos Surveyor General – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has warned that it may file contempt charge against Lagos State Surveyor General, over his failure to respect court judgement, which nullified Section 5 of the State Survey Practice Law, and granted registered surveyors to practice the profession in any part of the state without any hindrance.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, Surveyor Adaranijo Rafiu stated that a subsisting order of the court must be obeyed by all, no matter how lowly or highly placed in the society.

He called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, to call on the state Surveyor General to obey the court order and stop controlling survey practice in the state.

According to him, Section 19 of the SURCON Act, gave SURCON exclusive authority to direct activities of all qualified surveyors in the country.

He said, “The purpose of this press briefing is to…