Urban Stakeholders Support Emenike, Say He Possesses Competence, Credibility to Become Abia Governor – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Stakeholders of Umuahia Urban Constituency have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, in his quest to rescue and develop Abia by winning the governorship seat in 2023.

The stakeholders expressed their stance during a reception held for Emenike at Afaraukwu, which attracted notable personalities and groups from the constituency at the heart of the capital city.

Various speakers at the occasion lamented the poor state of Umuahia, saying that they see Emenike as the only person in the race for Government House who has genuine plans to give the Abia capital a fitting face-lift.

Expressing the minds of the stakeholders, Dr. Chuks Ukaegbu, director of Ijere Campaign Organisation, said that “we have made our choice that Emenike will lead us to take power from looters in Government House so that Abia would experience real development.”

The…