APC Zonal Working Committee Commences Assessment Tour of South-south  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked off the zonal fact-finding and assessment of the South-south states in Asaba, Delta State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The APC National Vice-Chairman, South-south, Hon. Victor Giadom, weekend led members of the zonal working committee to interface with leaders and critical stakeholders of the party to ascertain the health of the party in the six states of the region.

Giadom, in a statement issued Sunday, said the town hall meeting was at the behest of the national secretariat of the party, and was designed to enable first hand understanding of issues that might inhibit the electoral fortunes of the APC.

He said: “We are here this evening on the directive of the national headquarters of our great party, not just to visit Delta State but to visit all the states in the South-south zone. These, we believe, will enable us at the centre to understand the health of this party,…