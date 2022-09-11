BAT Ambassadors Mobilise Grassroots Support for Tinubu, Shettima – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As part of efforts aimed at actualising the lifelong ambition of Senator Bola Tinubu Ahmed of becoming Nigeria’s president, the Interim Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, yesterday, said that his group is at present in 12 states mobilizing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Ekungba disclosed that the BAT Ambassadors at present, has representatives in twelve states of Nigeria, with membership in second half of six digits but the working executives in these states are currently 1,407 strong men and women.

On how the campaign group has been working in line with its objectives, he said two major strategies had been devised. “The max movement strategy that will involve room-to-room campaign through reaching out to every Yoruba man and woman, boys or girls on a one-to-one basis.

“We also planned to use social/conventional media to engage the…