Queen Elizabeth11, the longest British Monarch, dies at age 96

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has united the world in a sense of common loss. Her 70-year reign remains the longest in British monarchical history and one of the most enduring. Over these past seven decades, the late monarch remained relevant to every age. From the surviving veterans of World War II to the icons of the swinging sixties, to the baby boomers and the internet age, Queen Elizabeth II transcended generations, fads and currents. And yet, her appeal and integrity never waned up to her last moment.

Meanwhile, as we remember Queen Elizabeth II, it is also important not to forget the institution she represented and its past links with slavery and colonial subjugation, especially on the continent. The royal family, according to Corinne Fowler, a Professor of history at the University of Leicester, had “an opportunity to show leadership by acknowledging its…