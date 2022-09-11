Gunmen Kill 4, Injure 2 in Kogi Market Day Ambush in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

At least four persons have been confirmed killed while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries from gunmen suspected to be hoodlums at Ofeapo along Idris-Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Sources disclosed that the victims who were returning from the war-torn Bagana Market around 8:30p.m. on Thursday were ambushed and killed by suspected bandits.

It was learnt that the victims who were mainly traders were travelling in a commercial tricycle when gunmen opened fire on them at close range, killing four on the spot, while the two lucky survivors are being treated of their injuries at a nearby medical facility.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident and said one person, the rider of the tricycle, was killed while two others who sustained injuries were rushed to medical facilities in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala Local Government Area.

He explained that…