Kwara APC Refunds Fees to Aggrieved Members  – THISDAYLIVE

The All Progressive Congress, Kwara State, has disclosed that it has commenced the refund of the administrative fee in a bid to placate aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The Chairman Kwara APC, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi revealed this at a session with journalists yesterday, saying only aspirants of the lower cadre were being reimbursed to cushion the effect of their losses.

Fagbemi said internal mechanisms “have been put in place. It is inexhaustible and even the national leadership of the party is coming into this to see all the little efforts we have been making.

“We have started on our part; all those people that lost the primaries at the House of Assembly level, we are giving them back the money they paid and that is in a way to sway their feelings and contain some of the losses they have incurred.

“Knowing full well that the government is continuous, if we work together and we win again, goodies will come to them and they will be…