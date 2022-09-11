Less Than 48 Hours after Queen’s Demise, Charles III Formally Proclaimed King – THISDAYLIVE

*Declares Bank Holiday as burial fixed for September 19

*Takes oath to secure the Church of Scotland

*Nigeria looks forward to strong relationship with King Charles III, says Buhari

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Bayo Akinloye in Lagos with agency reports

King Charles III was yesterday formally proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch.

His emergence followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who was UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. Her funeral has been fixed for September 19, 2022.

The formal proclamation of King Charles III was made by the Accession Council, an ancient body of advisers that dates back to the time of the Norman Conquest.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria was looking forward to a strong working relationship with the UK under King Charles III.

Also reacting to the proclamation, a former Vice President of Nigeria and…