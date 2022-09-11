Nigeria’s Crude Oil Underproduction Persists over Prolonged Repairs at Forcados Terminal – THISDAYLIVE

*African leaders kick against abrupt end to fossil fuels

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s underproduction of crude oil will persist as repair work on Forcados, a key oil terminal, will drag till the end of September, after months of halted flows contributed to hobbling the country’s supply performance in August.

The repairs to a subsea hose have stopped exports of Forcados crude, which is the single largest export grade.

This is coming as African ministers meeting in Cairo two months ahead of the COP27 climate summit, have called for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil fuels.

THISDAY had reported that with an estimated average oil price of $100 for the month, the country lost as much as $756 million to shut-ins in July, according to data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Aside from the Forcados terminal which curtailed supply to the tune of…