S’Court Bench Depletes Further as Valedictory Service for Retired Justice Aboki Holds Thursday – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The number of justices at the Supreme Court of Nigeria has further reduced from 14 to 13, following the retirement of Justice Abdu Aboki, who attained the age of 70 last month.

According to a statement by the apex court, Justice Aboki bowed out of office on August 5, when he attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years for Justices of the Supreme Court.

The statement, signed by the Supreme Court’s Director, Press and Information, Dr Festus Akande, said: “The valedictory court session could not hold then due to the annual vacation of the court.

“Justice Abdu Aboki was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court alongside seven other distinguished jurists on November 6, 2020; thus spending a rather short period of one year and eight months on the apex court’s bench.”

The then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad (rtd), had commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Aboki and the seven…