Shining Bright Like Diamond in Jewellery Business – THISDAYLIVE

If there’s a real revolution in the jewellery business in Nigeria today, 42-year-old Temitope Adeyeye, the creative director of BOHJewellery would rightly wear the crown. Having studied English and Literary Studies, she had a short stint with Timbuktu Media, Publishers of NEXT Newspapers, where she worked in the Administrative department. Her passion for creativity has consumed her, driving her to continually redefine her space as a jeweller, writes Adedayo Adejobi

When Temitope Adeyeye started her jewellery business, consumers’ taste in gems was limited. She would later include quartz and opals in her jewellery making, drawing more customers to her doorstep. But as the demand for ‘Made in Nigeria’ luxury necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings increased, hers became the go-to store for authentic Nigerian jewellery.

Born in Lagos, she attended Morolu Nursery and Primary School, Lagos, and the University of Ado Ekiti State, where she studied…