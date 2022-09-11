Tinubu’s Wife Donates Food Items, Clothes to Widows, Abuja IDPs – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The wife of the presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday donated food items, clothes to widows, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people with special needs in Karon-Majigi, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

Tinubu, currently representing Lagos Central in the Senate, pledged to continue to give voice to the voiceless in order to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable in the society.

She gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday when she led some women including the wife of the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Nana Shetimma to visit the community within the precinct of Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Also on Tinubu’s entourage are the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betty Idu, Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. Ginika Tor and former APC National Women Leader, Stella Okotete, among other dignitaries.

Tinubu noted that her visit to…