World Bank to Train 17,000 Girls on Digital Literacy in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The World Bank, through its Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, has announced plans to train 17,000 secondary school girls on digital literacy in Katsina State.

The tate Coordinator of AGILE, Mustapha Shehu, who disclosed this Sunday during the weekly training of 21 student leaders on AGILE project at the Family Support School in Katsina metropolis, said the beneficiaries will be selected across the 34 local governments in the state.

He explained that 90 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries of the AGILE project are the rural communities and the training would enable the students to have all skills in digital literacy in order to search for e-library materials that will improve their learning skills.

He noted, however, that the World Bank, through the AGILE project, had doled out school improvement grants of $8,000, $12,000 and $16,000 respectively to 578 schools across the state as…