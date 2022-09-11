Zulum Offers House, Scholarship to Family of Slain CJTF Commander – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has given approval for the release of N10 million and a house to the bereaved family of a popular member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Babagana Mallam Tela who was killed by the Boko Haram.

This was revealed in a statement the spokesman to Governor Zulum, Isa Gusau issued at the weekend after the governor had visited deceased family to register his condolence after he had previously sent representatives.

Tela, also known as Kadau in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, was the overall commander of the ‘Civilian JTF’ in the area before he was killed by the terrorist grouping in June 2022.

The ‘Civilian JTF’ is a prominent volunteer group of combat ready youths, famous for using their local understanding of Borno’s terrain to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Members of the group have been working closely with the Nigerian military and has members…