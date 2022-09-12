A MARSHALL PLAN FOR THE NIGER DELTA – THISDAYLIVE

On the windy day in Oloibiri in1956 when geologists first struck crude oil and they were so happy they played football with the villagers, everybody would have thought that Oloibiri and the Niger Delta region in no time would be a cynosure of all eyes. But little did they know that the story would be different. The high hopes and expectations that heralded that day has been dashed!

The increasing question asked is what is wrong with the Niger Delta? In understanding this there are many angles ranging from bureaucracy to the PIB bills to lack of regulation in the sector and to too much demands by the government.

What are the oil majors claim? The oil majors have always claimed that the reason they have not developed the region is that most of the partnership agreements they signed with the government cedes all the funds for development of the region to the government. SPDC would tell you the same. It has to be understood that the oil majors always operate…