Atiku Presents Policy Plans at Editors’ Forum Tomorrow – THISDAYLIVE

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow in Lagos appear at the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Forum to present his policy plans for the country.

A statement by NGE’s President, Mr. Mustapha Isah, and General-Secretary, Mr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, said the forum was intended for editors to interrogate the presidential candidate on the policy options he would be presenting to Nigerians as the country prepared for the 2023 general election.

The statement read, “One of the fundamental issues that featured prominently during our Editors’ Training Workshops and Town Hall Meetings, held across the six geo- political zones early this year, with the theme: ‘Media and the Task of Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy,’ was the need for Editors to thoroughly interrogate the democratic landscape.

“This comprises the political actors: the electoral body, the candidates for elections, the security…