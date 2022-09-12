Evacuation Constraint Has Halted Oil Production, Storage Tanks Now Full to Brim, PENGASSAN Laments – THISDAYLIVE

*Warns oil thieves may soon migrate to Lagos

*Blames lack of consequence management, enforcement of intelligence reports for persistent oil theft

Peter Uzoho

In a fresh revelation, oil workers under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have declared that oil companies have been forced to stop production due to evacuation challenge and the running out of storage capacity resulting from oil theft and pipeline destruction.

The revelation came at a time Nigeria was in dire need of growing its oil production in order to benefit from the current high crude oil price hovering around $100 per barrel as well as to boost the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and the economy.

The Chairman of PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, which is made up of the six South-west states and Kwara State, Mr. Eyam Abeng, told THISDAY during a phone chat while giving update on the union’s nationwide rally against oil theft, that,…