FCTA Commences Prosecution of N29 bn Ground Rents Debtors – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its determination to recover all Ground Rent debts owed it by property owners in Abuja has commenced the prosecution of the 413 defaulting titleholders, who are yet to pay their Ground Rents debt.

The FCTA Director of Information, Mohammed Sule said in a statement yesterday that the administration filed the court cases against the property owners over their failure to pay the prescribed land chargers amounting to over N29 billion

He said the FCTA is seeking for an order to force the debtors to clear their debts or forfeit the affected property, since they are recalcitrant in paying the debt, despite several appeals.

He said the legal fireworks may lead to the forfeiture of the affected property to the government in line with relevant laws.

The FCTA last month announced its preparedness to prosecute about 413 defaulting property owners by end of the August 2022,…