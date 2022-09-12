FG Asks Court to Order Lecturers Back to Work – THISDAYLIVE

*Report: Nation’s public universities grossly understaffed

*Reveals some institutions have just two professors, five doctoral degree holders

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The federal government has referred the prolonged strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication. This followed the failure of dialogue between the union and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The government requested an order of the court for ASUU members to resume work in their various universities while the issues in dispute were being addressed by the NICN in line with the provisions of Section 18 (I) (b) of the TDA Cap T8. LFN 2004.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said the demand was contained in a referral instrument addressed to the Registrar of NICN, dated September…