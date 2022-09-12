Govt, Alumni Must Address Poor Facilities in Primary Schools, Says Monarch – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A traditional ruler, the Onise of Odo Oro-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Babatunde Jemilehin, has expressed regret over infrastructure decay in some schools, saying it contributes to the nosediving of education standard in the country.

The monarch appealed to the state government to renovate the dilapidated classrooms in some primary schools, saying no country can have a strong education system when the basic education is abandoned.

He stated this in Odo Oro-Ekiti last Saturday, during the handing-over of a renovated block of three classrooms at St Thomas Catholic Primary School built by the Old Students of the school, to the government.

Oba Jemilehin, who lamented the unpleasant experiences of the pupils under the deplorable classrooms, especially during rainy season, said solid and conducive infrastructures remained one of the ways to measure the standard of education in any society.

