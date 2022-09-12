I Didn’t Recommend Sack of BCOS Staff, Says Tegbe – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has denied recommending the sack of staffers of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in 2016.

He made the disclosure yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital, while speaking on a radio programme.

According to him, “As a professional, I do analytical review for the Federal Government of Nigeria, identify weak and troubled areas in the economy and proffer solutions.

“As a consultant, I had proffered solutions to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on health care delivery system to cater for all patients, particularly the less-privileged.

“I was also involved in proffering solutions to the country’s ailing educational system. I consult for state governors and presidents of various countries and make tough recommendations.

“As for BCOS, I don’t believe in people who whip up sentiments just to score…