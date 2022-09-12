Masari’s Peace Deal with Bandits Fruitless, Says Katsina PDP Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado, has said the peace accord between Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led government and bandits has not yielded any result in the state.

He kicked against engaging the marauding bandits that have been attacking communities in the state in dialogue, describing them as deceitful criminal elements that have no ideology.

Lado, who spoke in an interview with journalists in Katsina, said the rapprochement between the government and the bandits has not tackled the prevailing security challenges bedevilling communities across the state.

Governor Masari had in 2019 granted second amnesty to bandits after a tour of Fulani settlements and strong enclaves of the bandits in Rugu Forest between September 4 and 9, during which the famed bandits and their forest commanders denounced banditry.

The peace accord was adopted by the North-west…