Multiple Charges, Corruption Cost Nigeria $250bn on Agro-exports, Says NEPZA – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) has said that government agencies at the airports have become impediment to successful import and export business in the country.

NEPZA accused government agencies, including regulators like Nigerian Quarantine Service (NQS), National Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) and others of mounting extortions roadblocks, harassment of exporters and introducing illegal multiple charges on export goods, costing the country about $250 billon on agro-export produce.

The agency said 11 out of 16 sundry charges on export of goods are illegal, stressing that some of these have caused international cargo airlines to prefer flying out of Nigeria empty.

Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba made this known in his presentation, “Aviation & Cargo Export in Nigeria,” at the 2nd Edition of Aviation and Cargo…