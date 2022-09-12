Non-Release of Funds Threatens Constitution of Election Tribunals, Says Dongban-mensem – THISDAYLIVE

* Malami: Judges welfare uppermost on Buhari’s agenda

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-mensem, has warned that the non-release of funds to prosecute the 2023 General Election Petition Tribunals may “impede plans to constitute the various tribunals and courts” that would handle litigations that may likely arise from the conduct of the 2023 polls.

Justice Dongban-mensem, who revealed that the court has put all necessary machinary in place, including the review of the Judicial Electoral Manual, to ensure the smooth trial of election cases, lamented that the court was yet to receive the necessary funding in that regard.

She made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja at a ceremony to herald the appellate’s court 2022/2023 Legal Year.

While noting that election tribunals are an integral part of the electoral process in Nigeria, whose “function is pivotal to the just and timely resolution of…