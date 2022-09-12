Prosecute Oil Thieves, Senate Appeals to Military, Security Chiefs – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The leadership of the Senate on Monday asked heads of military and security agencies in the country to start prosecuting suspected members of the public who are involved in oil theft.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also tasked the Judiciary to grant accelerated hearing to matters on oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this in his remarks before a closed session involving the principal officers of the red chamber and the military and security chiefs to review the progress made in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The meeting was a follow-up to a similar one held early in August and it was presided over by Lawan.

It was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, other principal officers of the Senate and chairmen of security related committees of the Senate.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, the three…