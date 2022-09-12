SERAP’s Bid to Join FG’s Suit against ASUU Suffers Setback – THISDAYLIVE

* Court adjourns till Sept 16

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The attempt by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to join the suit filed by the federal government challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday suffered a temporary setback.

This is following the refusal of Justice P. I. Hamman to join the rights group as an interested party in the suit at this stage.

The federal government had last week dragged ASUU before the Industrial Court sitting in Abuja over the protracted industrial action that is running into the seventh month.

The government in addition had urged the court to grant accelerated hearing of the matter in the interest of justice.

However, when the matter was called on Monday, SERAP’s lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), informed the court of an application by his client, seeking the court’s permission to include SERAP as a party in the federal government…