Small Businesses are Key to Driving the Economy – THISDAYLIVE

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of one of Nigeria’s leading NGO microfinance institutions, Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, spoke with Nduka Nwosu on the growth of the industry and how it is adapting to national and global demands. Excerpts:

What is the over-arching philosophy behind Grooming Centre?

Grooming Centre is anchored on a philosophy of service, not wealth acquisition or primitive capitalism as they call it. The Centre is committed to providing solutions, empowering people, growing people and showing that above all, that a national institution can do good and pursue best practices. In a sense we are set out to show that good things can happen in Nigeria, and you do not need anybody to look over your shoulders to do the right thing

A lot of times when stakeholders come to see what we are doing, they are surprised and would ask: where did you get this idea from? Having travelled all over the world, being opportune to go from…