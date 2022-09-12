Tinubu Not Withdrawing from Presidential Race, Says APC Campaign Council – THISDAYLIVE

•Berates Obi’s supporters for allegedly circulating hate-filled video

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has denied what it described as false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

The Spokesperson of the Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo in a statement issued Monday said it was nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations, insisting that Tinubu is strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns.

Keyamo said, “We also wish to use this medium to debunk the false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of Mr. Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

“This is nothing but a figment of their warped…