A’Court Reserves Judgment in Kanu’s Appeal against Terrorism Charge – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against terrorism charges filed against him by the federal government.

The appellate court announced that its date for judgment will be communicated to the parties in the suit.

Kanu had faulted the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which said he should respond to seven out of the 15-count terrorism charge against him and had approached the court to set aside the order.

However, after listening to the arguments, presiding Justice Hanatu Sankey said: “Judgment has been reserved to a date that will be communicated to parties.”

In arguing the appeal, Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the three-man panel that Kanu was first arraigned on December 23, 2015 and granted bail on April 25, 2017.

He explained further that agents of…