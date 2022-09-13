Akeredolu Approves 62 New Stools for Traditional Rulers, Upgrades Others – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has declared that no king in the state has the right to paramountcy claim, revealing that paramountcy is not part of the Chief’s Law of the state.

Akeredolu stated this through the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, at a press conference in Akure yesterday, while releasing the White Paper on the Justice C.E.T. Ajama (rtd) Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters.

The governor disclosed that the immediate-past Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, instituted the commission on January 30, 2015, to attend to recognition, adjustment, upgrading and elevation of chieftaincy stools in the state.

He added that his administration also set up a six-man committed at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on January 12, 2022, to review the recommendations made by Justice Ajama Commission.

Akeredolu noted that the new committee…