Despite Our Challenges, Other Nations Still Believe in Nigeria’s Potential – THISDAYLIVE

•President, Tinubu cheer Fayemi on election as Africa’s Regions’ leader

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari says in spite of the security challenges facing Nigeria, other countries, especially, in Africa, still believe in the country’s immense potential.

Buhari congratulated Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on his recent election as President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), in his capacity as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also cheered on the selection of the Ekiti governor as FORAF president, saying the honour is beyond him as an individual but for the entire country.

The election was held after a conference in Casablanca region, Morocco, at the weekend.

Speaking yesterday while hosting a delegation, which included Fayemi, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and their Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Umar…