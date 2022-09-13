Egbin Power Appoints Bounour CEO to Drive Transformation, Energy Transition – THISDAYLIVE

The Board of Egbin Power Plc has announced the appointment of Mokhtar Bounour as the Chief Executive Officer of the foremost privately-run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa that powers over 20 million homes and businesses.In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the board stated that Bounour’s

appointment would accelerate Egbin’s ongoing transformation and propel the company’s energy mix transition towards enhanced environmental sustainability.

It said a Sahara Power Group Company, Egbin’s turnaround has trebled from a generation threshold of about 300mw when it was acquired in 2013 to almost 1,000mw, following fresh investment in overhauls, technology and human capital.

The company has also achieved 670,000kg of CO2 emission eliminated by reducing fossil energy consumption, 14.1% reduction in energy intensity of electrical energy, and over 1,000 trees planted to safeguard the environment,…