FCCPC Targets N14bn Revenue in 2023 as TCN Laments Inadequate Funding – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Mr. Babatunde Irukera, yesterday said the Commission was targeting revenue of N14.3 billion in the 2023 financial year.

Irukera made this known, while addressing members of House of Representatives Committee on Finance at the ongoing interaction on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

This was just as the Director of Finance

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Allen Dutse yesterday said the agency was underfunded by the government.

Irukera said before assuming office in April 2017, the commission had zero remittance into government coffers, and under his watch at the end of 2017, the sum of N41 million was remitted and that N34 million remitted at the end of 2018.

He also said that in 2019, after the establishment law was amended, N98 million was remitted and the commission pulled…