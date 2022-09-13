FG Eyes $4bn Annually from Cashew Exports – THISDAYLIVE

•Country currently has 15 active processing plants with estimated capacity of 55,750 metric tonnes

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government yesterday said it was working to improve the country’s earnings from cashew exports to about $4 billion annually.

Nigeria currently generates about $450 million from the export of the commodity which had been described as too low for the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on the 16th Annual Conference of the African Cashew Alliance holding in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, also said the country currently produces about 260,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts annually, adding that plans were ongoing to raise the annual production capacity to over 500,000 metric tonnes.

He added that out of the current production figure of 260, 000 metric tonnes, 180, 000 metric tonnes are traded as raw cashew nuts.

Represented at the event by the ministry’s Permanent…