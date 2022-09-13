FG Lacks Willpower to Confront Daring, Sophisticated Oil Thieves – THISDAYLIVE

•Says oil cartels funding elections in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A report by Proshare, a market intelligence and data analytics firm, has said that oil theft persists in Nigeria because all the institutions of state lack the will and determination to end the menace.

In the report which dived deep into the magnitude of crude oil theft in Nigeria, the firm stated that the ‘business’ has become the soft underbelly of Nigeria’s economic cash cow.

“Nigeria’s oil sector has seen turbo-thievery in recent years as state institutions have lacked the will and determination to address the problem frontally. Oil thieves have become increasingly daring, sophisticated, and prosperous.

“ The financial power of the oil thieves has reinforced their sophistication and encouraged them to morph from pussy cats into lions. Redemption of the sector will require the federal government to be intolerant of crude oil theft and determined to stop it,…