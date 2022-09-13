Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting MD as Sekibo – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has served his 10 years tenure at the bank retires.

Heritage bank in a statement also announced two new executive directors all having received approval from its Board of Directors as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The new Ag. Managing Director would be overseeing all of Heritage’s banking operations across Nigeria effective immediately.

George-Taylor is an experienced banker with over two decades working in the banking and financial services sector.

“Akinola George-Taylor has a proven track record in managing multi-billion Naira operations. He started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where George-Taylor rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja & North Central.

“Whilst at the Bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors. He was…