Kenya’s Ruto Inauguration, Celebration of African Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President as a celebration of democracy and democratic institutions in Africa.

Osinbajo, who spoke with newsmen Tuesday shortly after the swearing-in of Ruto at the Moi International Sports Stadium in Nairobi, said

the significance of President Ruto’s inauguration is a celebration of democracy.

He explained that the reasons are obvious, the institutions held up – the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), the equivalent of Nigeria’s INEC, and the Judiciary; “they held up and ensured that not only were processes properly followed but also that justice was done.”

According to him, “whenever we talk about the celebration of democracy, we are really talking about the celebration of our institutions, the institutions that undergird democracy and the rule of law.

“I think that what we have seen…