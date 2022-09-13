Kogi Gov Warns APC Members against Anti-party  Activities – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has warned against anti- party activities by any member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Bello gave the warning in Lokoja yesterday during an interactive session with critical stakeholders from Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency.

He said any antagonist that has benefited from the APC if caught for anti-party activities will be dealt with decisively.

While welcoming the stakeholder to the Kogi State Government House, Bello said Kogi State remains an APC State and will deliver for his presidential candidate come 2023.

He charged APC stakeholders to be courageous, stressing that anybody that engages in anti-party activities will be dealt with more than the opposition.

He, however, warned Local Government council Chairman to avoid infractions in the party at the grassroots level, adding that his administration has…